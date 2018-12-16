SP Asset Management Buys New Stake in Facebook, Inc. (FB)

SP Asset Management bought a new stake in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 731,852 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $141,967,000. Facebook comprises approximately 38.7% of SP Asset Management’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FB. Summit Trail Advisors LLC lifted its position in Facebook by 4,170.3% in the first quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 9,070,939 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $9,071,000 after buying an additional 8,858,520 shares during the last quarter. Fundsmith Equity Fund L.P. acquired a new position in Facebook in the second quarter valued at about $1,072,219,000. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Facebook by 21,254.2% in the second quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,612,283 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $18,303,000 after buying an additional 3,595,367 shares during the last quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Facebook in the first quarter valued at about $430,727,000. Finally, DnB Asset Management AS acquired a new position in Facebook in the second quarter valued at about $428,119,000. 58.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Facebook stock opened at $144.06 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $418.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.57. Facebook, Inc. has a 52 week low of $126.85 and a 52 week high of $218.62.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The social networking company reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $13.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.82 billion. Facebook had a net margin of 37.57% and a return on equity of 27.89%. The firm’s revenue was up 32.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.59 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Facebook, Inc. will post 7.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FB has been the topic of several research reports. Deutsche Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price target on shares of Facebook in a research report on Friday. BidaskClub raised shares of Facebook from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Facebook from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 17th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Facebook in a research report on Thursday, December 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Finally, DZ Bank reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Facebook in a research report on Monday, November 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $191.80.

In other Facebook news, COO Sheryl Sandberg sold 55,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.12, for a total value of $7,431,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Colin Stretch sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.03, for a total transaction of $120,022.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 95,394 shares in the company, valued at $15,265,901.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 481,380 shares of company stock worth $71,623,483 over the last quarter. 16.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. Its products include Facebook Website and mobile application that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing visual stories through photos, videos, and direct messages; Messenger, a messaging application to communicate with other people, groups, and businesses across various platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a mobile messaging application.

