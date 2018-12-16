SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (SDY) Position Trimmed by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) by 2.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 112,575 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,054 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.07% of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF worth $11,024,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SDY. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $130,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 637.0% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 1,274 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $157,000. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $200,000. Finally, Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $201,000.

NYSEARCA SDY opened at $93.47 on Friday. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 52 week low of $87.95 and a 52 week high of $100.07.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Profile

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

