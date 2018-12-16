Sprint Corp (S) Shares Bought by Janus Henderson Group PLC

Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in shares of Sprint Corp (NYSE:S) by 7.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 137,455 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,988 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Sprint were worth $899,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Odey Asset Management Group Ltd lifted its position in shares of Sprint by 24.6% in the 2nd quarter. Odey Asset Management Group Ltd now owns 17,061,000 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $92,812,000 after buying an additional 3,366,000 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new position in shares of Sprint in the 3rd quarter worth about $20,928,000. Alpine Associates Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sprint in the 2nd quarter worth about $9,899,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Sprint by 114.4% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,451,036 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $13,334,000 after buying an additional 1,308,054 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Bank of Australia lifted its position in shares of Sprint by 98.1% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 1,958,074 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $10,647,000 after buying an additional 969,700 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.95% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sprint from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.66.

S stock opened at $5.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.12. Sprint Corp has a fifty-two week low of $4.81 and a fifty-two week high of $6.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.29, a PEG ratio of 6.37 and a beta of 0.71.

Sprint (NYSE:S) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The cell phone carrier reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $8.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.95 billion. Sprint had a net margin of 23.12% and a return on equity of 1.36%. Sprint’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.01) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Sprint Corp will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Sprint news, Director Ronald D. Fisher sold 327,525 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.20, for a total transaction of $2,030,655.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,419,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,999,505. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jorge Enrique Gracia sold 129,652 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.38, for a total transaction of $827,179.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Sprint Profile

Sprint Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides various wireless and wireline communications products and services to consumers, businesses, government subscribers, and resellers in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. It operates in two segments, Wireless and Wireline.

