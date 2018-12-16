SPS Commerce, Inc. (SPSC) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $90.56.

SPSC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet raised SPS Commerce from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, October 26th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on SPS Commerce from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 26th. Benchmark raised their target price on SPS Commerce to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 26th. BidaskClub lowered SPS Commerce from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 25th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered SPS Commerce from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 12th.

In other news, CEO Archie C. Black sold 1,997 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.08, for a total transaction of $189,874.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 92,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,777,880.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Archie C. Black sold 31,932 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.06, for a total value of $3,067,387.92. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 122,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,743,911.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 47,561 shares of company stock valued at $4,581,581 in the last quarter. 3.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPS Commerce by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,756,839 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $273,588,000 after acquiring an additional 371,408 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of SPS Commerce by 19.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,218,502 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $89,536,000 after acquiring an additional 201,002 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPS Commerce by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,104,668 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $109,627,000 after acquiring an additional 69,574 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc grew its stake in shares of SPS Commerce by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 1,104,668 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $109,627,000 after acquiring an additional 69,574 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of SPS Commerce by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 553,841 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $40,695,000 after acquiring an additional 38,323 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SPS Commerce stock opened at $85.28 on Tuesday. SPS Commerce has a 1 year low of $47.66 and a 1 year high of $100.68. The firm has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of 203.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.78.

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The software maker reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.09. SPS Commerce had a return on equity of 5.55% and a net margin of 3.16%. The firm had revenue of $62.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.61 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that SPS Commerce will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current year.

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions worldwide. It provides solutions through the SPS Commerce platform, a cloud-based product suite that enhances the way retailers, suppliers, distributors, logistics firms, and other trading partners manage and fulfill orders, manage sell-through performance, and source new items.

