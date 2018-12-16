SPX Corp (SPXC) Holdings Trimmed by Laurion Capital Management LP

Laurion Capital Management LP lessened its holdings in shares of SPX Corp (NYSE:SPXC) by 63.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,248 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,300 shares during the quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP’s holdings in SPX were worth $275,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SPXC. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in SPX by 533.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 2,716 shares during the last quarter. Aristotle Atlantic Partners LLC bought a new position in SPX during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $211,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in SPX during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $252,000. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in SPX during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $261,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in SPX during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $294,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on SPXC shares. Buckingham Research started coverage on SPX in a report on Tuesday, September 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded SPX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded SPX from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.75.

In related news, VP John Webster Nurkin sold 16,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.08, for a total value of $488,544.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SPXC opened at $26.87 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.10 and a beta of 1.47. SPX Corp has a 12-month low of $26.27 and a 12-month high of $39.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.18.

SPX (NYSE:SPXC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $362.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $348.90 million. SPX had a return on equity of 25.23% and a net margin of 6.79%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.36 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that SPX Corp will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

SPX Profile

SPX Corporation supplies infrastructure equipment serving the heating and ventilation (HVAC), detection and measurement, power transmission and generation, and industrial markets in the United States, China, South Africa, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Detection and Measurement, and Engineered Solutions.

