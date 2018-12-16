Standard Life Aberdeen plc Sells 1,551,429 Shares of Brixmor Property Group Inc (BRX)

Standard Life Aberdeen plc cut its holdings in Brixmor Property Group Inc (NYSE:BRX) by 97.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,782 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,551,429 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc’s holdings in Brixmor Property Group were worth $609,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in Brixmor Property Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $124,000. Spirit of America Management Corp NY raised its stake in Brixmor Property Group by 143.5% in the 3rd quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 7,975 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 4,700 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Brixmor Property Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $201,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Brixmor Property Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $258,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Brixmor Property Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $284,000.

NYSE BRX opened at $16.46 on Friday. Brixmor Property Group Inc has a 12 month low of $13.74 and a 12 month high of $18.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market cap of $4.93 billion, a PE ratio of 7.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.49.

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49. Brixmor Property Group had a net margin of 28.54% and a return on equity of 12.47%. The company had revenue of $306.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $301.87 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.52 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Brixmor Property Group Inc will post 2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 3rd. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.80%. This is an increase from Brixmor Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Brixmor Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.63%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Brixmor Property Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 25th. ValuEngine raised shares of Brixmor Property Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 30th. KeyCorp raised shares of Brixmor Property Group from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 12th. Finally, Mizuho downgraded shares of Brixmor Property Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.42.

Brixmor Property Group Profile

Brixmor (NYSE: BRX) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, national portfolio of open-air shopping centers. Its 445 retail centers comprise approximately 77 million square feet of prime retail space in established trade areas. The Company strives to own and operate shopping centers that reflect Brixmor's vision "to be the center of the communities we serve" and are home to a diverse mix of thriving national, regional and local retailers.

