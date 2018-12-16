Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (SWK) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the twenty ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $160.25.

Several equities analysts have commented on SWK shares. Macquarie set a $140.00 price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 30th. ValuEngine raised shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 16th. Gabelli raised shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, October 22nd. Deutsche Bank started coverage on shares of Stanley Black & Decker in a research report on Wednesday, November 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $136.00 price target for the company. Finally, Nomura decreased their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $188.00 to $169.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 26th.

In other news, SVP Jaime A. Ramirez sold 8,251 shares of Stanley Black & Decker stock in a transaction on Monday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.29, for a total transaction of $918,253.79. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 36,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,069,430.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael David Hankin acquired 907 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $112.93 per share, with a total value of $102,427.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,157 shares in the company, valued at approximately $243,590.01. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC raised its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC now owns 24,720 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,620,000 after acquiring an additional 1,452 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Stanley Black & Decker during the 3rd quarter worth $288,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Stanley Black & Decker during the 3rd quarter worth $2,336,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,573,755 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $230,460,000 after acquiring an additional 95,116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 819,427 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $120,034,000 after acquiring an additional 55,083 shares in the last quarter. 86.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:SWK opened at $118.36 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The company has a market cap of $17.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.35. Stanley Black & Decker has a fifty-two week low of $106.41 and a fifty-two week high of $176.62.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.04. Stanley Black & Decker had a net margin of 7.22% and a return on equity of 16.71%. The firm had revenue of $3.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.59 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Stanley Black & Decker will post 8.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 29th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.44%.

About Stanley Black & Decker

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc provides tools and storage, engineered fastening and infrastructure, and security solutions worldwide. The company's Tools & Storage segment offers professional products, including corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, drills, impact wrenches and drivers, grinders, saws, routers, and sanders, as well as pneumatic tools and fasteners, including nail guns, nails, staplers and staples, and concrete and masonry anchors; and consumer products, such as lawn and garden products comprising hedge and string trimmers, lawn mowers, and edgers and related accessories, as well as home products, such as hand-held vacuums, paint tools, and cleaning appliances.

