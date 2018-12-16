Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (SWK) Shares Sold by National Pension Service

National Pension Service lessened its position in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) by 7.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 175,848 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 13,175 shares during the quarter. National Pension Service owned approximately 0.12% of Stanley Black & Decker worth $25,751,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SWK. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 51,890 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,892,000 after purchasing an additional 6,562 shares during the period. Gideon Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 85.9% during the second quarter. Gideon Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 4,625 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $614,000 after buying an additional 2,137 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 147.6% during the second quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 6,652 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $883,000 after buying an additional 3,965 shares during the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 4.9% during the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 610,318 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $81,057,000 after buying an additional 28,638 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 6.3% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,276,552 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $169,539,000 after buying an additional 75,130 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.42% of the company’s stock.

Stanley Black & Decker stock opened at $118.36 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.35. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 12 month low of $106.41 and a 12 month high of $176.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.48.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.59 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a return on equity of 16.71% and a net margin of 7.22%. Equities research analysts forecast that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 8.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 30th will be issued a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 29th. Stanley Black & Decker’s payout ratio is 35.44%.

In other Stanley Black & Decker news, Director Michael David Hankin bought 907 shares of Stanley Black & Decker stock in a transaction on Monday, October 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $112.93 per share, with a total value of $102,427.51. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,157 shares in the company, valued at $243,590.01. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jaime A. Ramirez sold 8,251 shares of Stanley Black & Decker stock in a transaction on Monday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.29, for a total value of $918,253.79. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 36,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,069,430.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SWK. ValuEngine cut Stanley Black & Decker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 8th. Credit Suisse Group set a $135.00 price objective on Stanley Black & Decker and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 26th. Buckingham Research began coverage on Stanley Black & Decker in a research note on Monday, December 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $131.00 price objective for the company. Macquarie lowered their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 6th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $166.00 to $152.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $161.50.

Stanley Black & Decker Company Profile

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc provides tools and storage, engineered fastening and infrastructure, and security solutions worldwide. The company's Tools & Storage segment offers professional products, including corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, drills, impact wrenches and drivers, grinders, saws, routers, and sanders, as well as pneumatic tools and fasteners, including nail guns, nails, staplers and staples, and concrete and masonry anchors; and consumer products, such as lawn and garden products comprising hedge and string trimmers, lawn mowers, and edgers and related accessories, as well as home products, such as hand-held vacuums, paint tools, and cleaning appliances.

