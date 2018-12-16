Starbase (STAR) Price Down 36% This Week

Starbase (CURRENCY:STAR) traded down 20.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on December 15th. Starbase has a market cap of $562,619.00 and approximately $516.00 worth of Starbase was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Starbase token can now be bought for approximately $0.0030 or 0.00000091 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Starbase has traded down 36% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Starbase alerts:

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $343.75 or 0.10459354 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000390 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000015 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00032461 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000117 BTC.

Oyster (PRL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00008001 BTC.

QuarkChain (QKC) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0428 or 0.00001304 BTC.

Theta Token (THETA) traded down 18.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0461 or 0.00001345 BTC.

Starbase Profile

STAR is a token. Its launch date was February 5th, 2017. Starbase’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 187,500,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Starbase is /r/starbase and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Starbase’s official website is starbase.co. Starbase’s official Twitter account is @starbaseco and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Starbase Token Trading

Starbase can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Starbase directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Starbase should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Starbase using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Starbase Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Starbase and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.