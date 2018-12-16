Starbucks (SBUX) Given a $70.00 Price Target at KeyCorp

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) received a $70.00 price objective from stock analysts at KeyCorp in a report issued on Friday. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the coffee company’s stock. KeyCorp’s price target indicates a potential upside of 7.13% from the stock’s current price. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Starbucks’ Q3 2019 earnings at $0.72 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $0.70 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $0.75 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.64 EPS and Q3 2020 earnings at $0.82 EPS.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on SBUX. Argus upgraded Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 12th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Starbucks from $65.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 12th. BidaskClub upgraded Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 13th. Zacks Investment Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $66.00 target price on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Thursday, November 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $73.00 target price (up previously from $66.00) on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.23.

SBUX opened at $65.34 on Friday. Starbucks has a 1 year low of $47.37 and a 1 year high of $68.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.73, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 2.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.52.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The coffee company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.02. Starbucks had a return on equity of 86.33% and a net margin of 18.28%. The company had revenue of $6.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Starbucks will post 2.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Polaris Greystone Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Starbucks in the third quarter worth about $107,000. Archford Capital Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 669.7% during the second quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 2,186 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,902 shares during the period. Fort L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the second quarter worth about $112,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the second quarter worth about $115,000. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the third quarter worth about $134,000. 76.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink coffee and tea products, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

