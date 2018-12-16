Stars Group (TSG) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $16.12

Shares of Stars Group Inc (NASDAQ:TSG) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $16.12 and last traded at $16.52, with a volume of 50272 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $16.41.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on TSG shares. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Stars Group in a report on Wednesday, September 26th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of Stars Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 26th. ValuEngine cut shares of Stars Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 3rd. TheStreet cut shares of Stars Group from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, August 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Stars Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Stars Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The company has a market capitalization of $4.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.25 and a beta of 1.65.

Stars Group (NASDAQ:TSG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.04). Stars Group had a positive return on equity of 18.05% and a negative net margin of 0.91%. The business had revenue of $571.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $601.68 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.58 EPS. Stars Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 73.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Stars Group Inc will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of TSG. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Stars Group by 3,997.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 294,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,698,000 after purchasing an additional 287,517 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board bought a new position in shares of Stars Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $862,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Stars Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $233,000. Twin Tree Management LP bought a new stake in Stars Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $107,000. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its stake in Stars Group by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 192,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,987,000 after acquiring an additional 1,606 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.77% of the company’s stock.

Stars Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:TSG)

The Stars Group Inc provides technology-based products and services to gaming and interactive entertainment industries in Canada and internationally. It owns and operates gaming and related interactive entertainment businesses under the PokerStars, PokerStars Casino, BetStars, Full Tilt, the PokerStars Players No Limit Hold'em Championship, European Poker Tour, PokerStars Caribbean Adventure, Latin American Poker Tour, Asia Pacific Poker Tour, PokerStars Festival, and PokerStars MEGASTACK live poker tour and event brands, The company was formerly known as Amaya, Inc and changed its name to The Stars Group Inc in August 2017.

