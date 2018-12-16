Steelcase (SCS) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Steelcase (NYSE:SCS) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, December 18th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.30 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Steelcase (NYSE:SCS) last announced its earnings results on Friday, September 21st. The business services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $875.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $873.70 million. Steelcase had a return on equity of 13.97% and a net margin of 2.89%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.26 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Steelcase to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE:SCS opened at $14.32 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.74 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.34. Steelcase has a 52-week low of $13.10 and a 52-week high of $19.35.

In other news, VP Allan W. Smith, Jr. sold 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.54, for a total value of $259,560.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 31,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $583,824.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Lizbeth S. O’shaughnessy sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.61, for a total value of $372,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 218,091 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,058,673.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 57,791 shares of company stock worth $1,056,215 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 17.58% of the company’s stock.

SCS has been the topic of several research reports. Seaport Global Securities raised Steelcase from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Steelcase from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 26th. Raymond James raised their target price on Steelcase from $16.50 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 24th. ValuEngine raised Steelcase from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 22nd. Finally, TheStreet raised Steelcase from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, September 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.33.

About Steelcase

Steelcase Inc manufactures and sells integrated furniture settings, user-centered technologies, and interior architectural products. It operates through Americas, EMEA, and Other Category segments. The company's furniture portfolio includes panel-based furniture systems, storage products, fixed and height-adjustable desks, benches, and tables, as well as other products, including worktools.

