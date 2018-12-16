Steneum Coin (STN) Price Hits $0.0130 on Major Exchanges

Steneum Coin (CURRENCY:STN) traded up 25.8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on December 16th. One Steneum Coin coin can now be bought for $0.0130 or 0.00000400 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including BTC-Alpha, Cryptopia and CoinExchange. Over the last week, Steneum Coin has traded 10.2% lower against the US dollar. Steneum Coin has a market capitalization of $38,188.00 and $293.00 worth of Steneum Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.93 or 0.00794139 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000174 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0713 or 0.00002184 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00004154 BTC.

Linkey (LKY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00022162 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0430 or 0.00001316 BTC.

BridgeCoin (BCO) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00014888 BTC.

Matrix AI Network (MAN) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0649 or 0.00001988 BTC.

Gulden (NLG) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0232 or 0.00000712 BTC.

About Steneum Coin

Steneum Coin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 10th, 2017. Steneum Coin’s total supply is 6,081,623 coins and its circulating supply is 2,926,779 coins. Steneum Coin’s official website is www.steneum.com. Steneum Coin’s official Twitter account is @steneumcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Steneum Coin Coin Trading

Steneum Coin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, BTC-Alpha and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Steneum Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Steneum Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Steneum Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

