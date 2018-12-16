Steven James Smith Sells 3,200 Shares of CoreSite Realty Corp (COR) Stock

CoreSite Realty Corp (NYSE:COR) SVP Steven James Smith sold 3,200 shares of CoreSite Realty stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $320,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 44,736 shares in the company, valued at $4,473,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of COR opened at $96.90 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.57. CoreSite Realty Corp has a 1-year low of $88.37 and a 1-year high of $118.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.21.

CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.72). The company had revenue of $139.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.10 million. CoreSite Realty had a return on equity of 20.18% and a net margin of 14.91%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that CoreSite Realty Corp will post 5.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 31st will be paid a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 28th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.54%. This is a boost from CoreSite Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. CoreSite Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 91.15%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Federated Investors Inc. PA boosted its position in CoreSite Realty by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 14,623 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,625,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its position in CoreSite Realty by 28.2% during the 3rd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 2,489 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 547 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its position in CoreSite Realty by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 6,384 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $710,000 after acquiring an additional 566 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its position in CoreSite Realty by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 4,868 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $541,000 after acquiring an additional 604 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in CoreSite Realty by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 12,513 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,387,000 after acquiring an additional 649 shares during the period. 94.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

COR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Cowen lowered CoreSite Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $115.00 to $107.00 in a report on Monday, September 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered CoreSite Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised CoreSite Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 30th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered CoreSite Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $107.00 to $102.00 in a report on Monday, December 10th. Finally, Citigroup set a $104.00 price target on CoreSite Realty and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 5th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $116.77.

CoreSite Realty Corporation (NYSE:COR) delivers secure, reliable, high-performance data center and interconnection solutions to a growing customer ecosystem across eight key North American markets. More than 1,350 of the world's leading enterprises, network operators, cloud providers, and supporting service providers choose CoreSite to connect, protect and optimize their performance-sensitive data, applications and computing workloads.

