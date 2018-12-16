Steven M. West Sells 25,000 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (CSCO) Stock

Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Director Steven M. West sold 25,000 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.98, for a total value of $1,199,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,007 shares in the company, valued at approximately $480,135.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of CSCO stock opened at $45.82 on Friday. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $37.35 and a fifty-two week high of $49.47. The stock has a market cap of $220.74 billion, a PE ratio of 19.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.11.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 14th. The network equipment provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.03. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 25.58% and a net margin of 2.52%. The business had revenue of $13.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 3rd. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.88%. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is 56.41%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSCO. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 193,168.7% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 104,741,949 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $5,095,693,000 after purchasing an additional 104,687,754 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 15.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 50,957,358 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,192,694,000 after purchasing an additional 7,009,359 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the second quarter worth about $279,790,000. Summit Trail Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 4,313.3% during the first quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 4,814,373 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $4,814,000 after purchasing an additional 4,705,284 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc lifted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 412.1% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 3,063,334 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $149,032,000 after purchasing an additional 2,465,161 shares during the period. 69.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Nomura lowered Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Cisco Systems in a research note on Tuesday, December 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $53.00 target price on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, November 29th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Cisco Systems from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 15th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 15th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Cisco Systems has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.87.

WARNING: “Steven M. West Sells 25,000 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (CSCO) Stock” was first posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this news story on another site, it was stolen and republished in violation of United States and international copyright and trademark legislation. The legal version of this news story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/16/steven-m-west-sells-25000-shares-of-cisco-systems-inc-csco-stock.html.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

Featured Article: How to use beta for portfolio diversification

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.