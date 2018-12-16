Stifel Nicolaus Reiterates Hold Rating for Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (RYTM)

Stifel Nicolaus restated their hold rating on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM) in a research report report published on Thursday.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 18th. ValuEngine raised shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley set a $38.00 target price on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, September 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $38.25.

Shares of NASDAQ RYTM opened at $28.12 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $966.94 million, a P/E ratio of -9.94 and a beta of 2.31. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $16.80 and a 12-month high of $37.23.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.06). On average, analysts predict that Rhythm Pharmaceuticals will post -2.19 EPS for the current year.

In other Rhythm Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Keith Michael Gottesdiener sold 16,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.08, for a total value of $496,320.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Der Ploeg Leonardus H.T. Van sold 38,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.09, for a total transaction of $1,143,420.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 86,300 shares of company stock worth $2,587,380 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.93% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 110.5% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after buying an additional 3,282 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 642.8% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 8,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 7,559 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at $280,000. Highland Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $313,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 26.5% in the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 10,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 2,114 shares during the last quarter. 90.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of peptide therapeutics for the treatment of rare genetic disorders of obesity in the United States. Its peptide candidates include Setmelanotide, a melanocortin-4 receptor agonist, which is in Phase III clinical trial to treat POMC and leptin receptor deficiency obesity; and Phase II clinical trial for Bardet-Biedl and Alström syndrome, POMC heterozygous deficiency obesity, and POMC epigenetic disorders.

