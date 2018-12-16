Stitch Fix (SFIX) and Youngevity International (YGYI) Head-To-Head Comparison

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) and Youngevity International (NASDAQ:YGYI) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, risk, profitability, dividends, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Stitch Fix and Youngevity International’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Stitch Fix $1.23 billion 1.64 $44.90 million $0.39 52.18 Youngevity International $165.70 million 0.88 -$12.67 million N/A N/A

Stitch Fix has higher revenue and earnings than Youngevity International.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Stitch Fix and Youngevity International, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Stitch Fix 0 7 3 0 2.30 Youngevity International 0 0 1 0 3.00

Stitch Fix currently has a consensus price target of $30.78, suggesting a potential upside of 51.24%. Youngevity International has a consensus price target of $7.00, suggesting a potential upside of 10.06%. Given Stitch Fix’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Stitch Fix is more favorable than Youngevity International.

Profitability

This table compares Stitch Fix and Youngevity International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Stitch Fix 3.24% 14.80% 9.40% Youngevity International -10.85% -150.83% -24.02%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

22.4% of Stitch Fix shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.4% of Youngevity International shares are owned by institutional investors. 57.0% of Stitch Fix shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 63.3% of Youngevity International shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Stitch Fix beats Youngevity International on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Stitch Fix

Stitch Fix, Inc. sells a range of apparel, shoes, and accessories through its Website and mobile app in the United States. It offers denim, dresses, blouses, skirts, shoes, jewelry, and handbags for men, women, and kids under the Stitch Fix brand. The company was formerly known as rack habit inc. and changed its name to Stitch Fix, Inc. in October 2011. Stitch Fix, Inc. was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

About Youngevity International

Youngevity International, Inc. develops and distributes health and nutrition related products and services through independent direct selling network in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Direct Selling and Commercial Coffee. The company offers approximately 5,500 products, including nutritional, vitamin, mineral, herbal, liquid, and dietary supplements; apparel; fashion and jewelry accessories; digital products; and packaged foods. It also provides automotive fuel additive, organic food and beverage, performance and energy, health and wellness, tea, weight loss, gourmet coffee, skincare and cosmetic, jewelry, beauty, and pet supplement products; and lifestyle products, such as spa, home, and garden products. In addition, the company manufactures and distributes essential-oil based nontoxic cleaning and care products for personal, home, and professional use. Further, it produces and sells coffee products under Café La Rica, Café Alma, Josie's Java House, Javalution Urban Grind, Javalution Daily Grind, and Javalution Royal Roast brand names. The company sells coffee products to wellness and retirement centers, and various cruise lines and cruise line distributors through retailers and distributors, as well as directly to the consumers under the JavaFit brand. Youngevity International, Inc. also markets its products through a range of consumer Websites, such as youngevity.com; ygyi.com; youngofficial.com; heritagemakers.com; mkcollab.com; clrroasters.com; cafelarica.com; javalution.com; mialisia.com; and mybeyondorganic.com. The company was formerly known as AL International, Inc. and changed its name to Youngevity International, Inc. in July 2013. Youngevity International, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Chula Vista, California.

