Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC Buys 30,575 Shares of HCP, Inc. (HCP)

Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of HCP, Inc. (NYSE:HCP) by 44.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 100,113 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,575 shares during the quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in HCP were worth $2,635,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Midwest Bank Trust Division grew its holdings in HCP by 20.6% during the third quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 34,617 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $911,000 after buying an additional 5,922 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in HCP by 17.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 46,336 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,727,000 after purchasing an additional 6,938 shares during the period. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC grew its stake in HCP by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC now owns 188,530 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,868,000 after purchasing an additional 5,848 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in HCP by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,552,121 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,076,000 after purchasing an additional 52,900 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in HCP by 19.3% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 301,973 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,795,000 after purchasing an additional 48,942 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.94% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Thomas Klaritch sold 82,532 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.51, for a total transaction of $2,435,519.32. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 256,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,562,822.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE HCP opened at $28.95 on Friday. HCP, Inc. has a one year low of $21.48 and a one year high of $30.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market cap of $13.77 billion, a PE ratio of 14.85, a PEG ratio of 7.29 and a beta of 0.23.

HCP (NYSE:HCP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.10. HCP had a return on equity of 3.06% and a net margin of 9.16%. The firm had revenue of $456.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $456.59 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that HCP, Inc. will post 1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 5th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 2nd. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.11%. HCP’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.90%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on HCP shares. Bank of America upped their price objective on HCP from $27.50 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded HCP from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded HCP from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 5th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective on shares of HCP in a research note on Wednesday, October 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded HCP from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. HCP currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.96.

HCP Profile

HCP, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that invests in real estate serving the healthcare industry in the United States. HCP owns a large-scale portfolio primarily diversified across life science, medical office and senior housing. Recognized as a global leader in sustainability, HCP has been a publicly-traded company since 1985 and was the first healthcare REIT selected to the S&P 500 index.

