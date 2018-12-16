Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC Purchases 1,031 Shares of QUALCOMM, Inc. (QCOM)

Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 72,055 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,031 shares during the quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $5,190,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cypress Capital Group acquired a new stake in QUALCOMM during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $202,000. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC increased its position in QUALCOMM by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 20,422 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,471,000 after purchasing an additional 1,068 shares during the period. Virginia National Bank acquired a new stake in QUALCOMM during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $526,000. Northstar Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in QUALCOMM by 18.7% during the 3rd quarter. Northstar Wealth Partners LLC now owns 21,865 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,574,000 after purchasing an additional 3,445 shares during the period. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC increased its position in QUALCOMM by 26.8% during the 3rd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 3,177,832 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $228,899,000 after purchasing an additional 671,021 shares during the period. 89.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Alexander H. Rogers sold 854 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.18, for a total transaction of $61,641.72. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $375,119.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Alexander H. Rogers sold 853 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.50, for a total transaction of $54,165.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $275,844. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 124,000 shares of company stock valued at $8,190,283. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QCOM stock opened at $57.62 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $69.84 billion, a PE ratio of 18.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.66. QUALCOMM, Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.56 and a 52 week high of $76.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.56, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.40.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 7th. The wireless technology company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $5.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.54 billion. QUALCOMM had a negative net margin of 21.40% and a positive return on equity of 26.21%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.92 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that QUALCOMM, Inc. will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 6th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 5th. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.74%.

QCOM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $81.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 23rd. Nomura increased their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 4th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of QUALCOMM to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 7th. Rosenblatt Securities raised shares of QUALCOMM from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $56.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Monday, August 20th. Finally, Macquarie raised shares of QUALCOMM from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $65.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 4th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.44.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets digital communication products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on code division multiple access (CDMA), orthogonal frequency division multiple access, and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

