Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC Sells 735 Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (TMO)

Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lowered its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 35,025 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 735 shares during the period. Thermo Fisher Scientific accounts for about 1.7% of Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $8,549,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oakworth Capital Inc. increased its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 30.0% in the 3rd quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 1,476 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $360,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc purchased a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,661,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 92.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 303,090 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $73,978,000 after buying an additional 145,619 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,328,332 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $275,151,000 after buying an additional 41,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 6,260.5% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 13,039 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,701,000 after buying an additional 12,834 shares in the last quarter. 86.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on TMO shares. Barclays lifted their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 24th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $274.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, October 1st. UBS Group started coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Tuesday, October 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $295.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $263.55.

In other news, insider Gregory J. Herrema sold 17,235 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.00, for a total transaction of $4,257,045.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 26,446 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,532,162. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Tyler Jacks sold 4,772 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.75, for a total value of $1,144,087.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 158,127 shares of company stock valued at $39,038,285. Corporate insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TMO opened at $234.19 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $94.28 billion, a PE ratio of 21.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 12-month low of $189.09 and a 12-month high of $253.91.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The medical research company reported $2.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $5.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.70 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 16.49% and a net margin of 10.75%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.31 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 11.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 17th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 14th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.29%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.17%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Friday, September 7th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the medical research company to buy up to 2.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical instruments, equipment, reagents and consumables, software, and services for research, manufacturing, analysis, discovery, and diagnostics under the Thermo Scientific, Applied Biosystems, Invitrogen, Fisher Scientific, and Unity Lab Services brands worldwide.

