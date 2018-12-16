Strongco (SQP) Hits New 52-Week Low at $1.50

Strongco Corp (TSE:SQP) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$1.50 and last traded at C$1.50, with a volume of 31300 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$1.63.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 679.44, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 1.11.

Strongco (TSE:SQP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The company reported C$0.08 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$98.98 million during the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that Strongco Corp will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Strongco Company Profile (TSE:SQP)

Strongco Corporation sells, rents, and services new and used equipment to the construction, infrastructure, mining, oil and gas, utilities, municipalities, waste management, and forestry sectors in Canada and in the United States. The company offers attachments/accessories, backhoe loaders, compactors/tampers, crawler dozers, cranes, crushing and screening equipment, excavators, forestry equipment, haulers, hydraulic hammers, lift trucks, wheel and compact loaders, material handlers, motor graders, pavers/milling/road wideners, scrapers, skid steers, tractors, and pipelayers; and rubber-tired loaders, rigid and articulated trucks, rock drilling equipment, and telehandlers.

