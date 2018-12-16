Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD Raises Stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (VZ)

Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD lifted its position in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 7.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 347,329 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,166 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $18,543,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of VZ. British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd boosted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd now owns 472,006 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $23,747,000 after acquiring an additional 3,859 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation purchased a new position in Verizon Communications in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,221,000. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Verizon Communications in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $556,000. Markel Corp purchased a new position in Verizon Communications in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,616,000. Finally, Trust Co boosted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Trust Co now owns 100,146 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $4,789,000 after acquiring an additional 6,126 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VZ opened at $57.08 on Friday. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52-week low of $46.08 and a 52-week high of $61.58. The company has a market capitalization of $235.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 23rd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $32.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.45 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 35.50% and a net margin of 24.71%. The business’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.98 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, January 10th will be given a dividend of $0.6025 per share. This represents a $2.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 9th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.44%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on VZ shares. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Monday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 1st. Scotiabank set a $62.00 target price on Verizon Communications and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 24th. ValuEngine lowered Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Verizon Communications from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 24th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Verizon Communications presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.86.

Verizon Communications Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; multimedia, business-focused, and location-based services, as well as international travel services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services.

