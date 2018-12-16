Summit Asset Management LLC Acquires Shares of 2,833 Merck & Co., Inc. (MRK)

Summit Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 2,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRK. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 86.5% in the third quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 768 shares during the last quarter. WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC purchased a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the third quarter valued at about $118,000. Taylor Wealth Management Partners purchased a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the second quarter valued at about $110,000. Acropolis Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the third quarter valued at about $140,000. Finally, Atlantic Trust LLC purchased a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the second quarter valued at about $127,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Merck & Co. Inc. alerts:

Several equities analysts have issued reports on MRK shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Merck & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 16th. Barclays boosted their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 7th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Monday, October 8th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $71.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 11th. Finally, SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.07.

In other news, major shareholder Merck & Co., Inc. bought 666,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.00 per share, for a total transaction of $9,999,990.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Adam H. Schechter sold 107,360 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.18, for a total value of $7,534,524.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 100,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,018,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,279,104 shares of company stock worth $92,845,846 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MRK stock opened at $76.48 on Friday. Merck & Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $52.83 and a fifty-two week high of $80.19. The stock has a market cap of $206.20 billion, a PE ratio of 17.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.44.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.05. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 34.48% and a net margin of 8.44%. The business had revenue of $10.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.87 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 4.34 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This is a positive change from Merck & Co., Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 14th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.88%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is presently 48.24%.

Merck & Co., Inc. announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, October 25th that permits the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to buy up to 5.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This piece of content was first posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece of content on another website, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of U.S. and international trademark & copyright law. The correct version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/16/summit-asset-management-llc-acquires-shares-of-2833-merck-co-inc-mrk.html.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates in four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular diseases, type 2 diabetes, asthma, nasal allergy symptoms, allergic rhinitis, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, fungal, intra-abdominal infections, hypertension, arthritis and pain, inflammatory, osteoporosis, and fertility diseases.

See Also: Outstanding Shares and The Effect on Share Price



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK).

Receive News & Ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.