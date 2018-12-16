Summit Global Investments Acquires New Holdings in Verisign, Inc. (VRSN)

Summit Global Investments acquired a new stake in Verisign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,262 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VRSN. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Verisign by 1,283.3% in the second quarter. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. now owns 913 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 847 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Verisign by 954.9% in the third quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 960 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 869 shares during the period. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Verisign in the third quarter valued at approximately $181,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Verisign in the second quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Finally, Dowling & Yahnke LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Verisign in the third quarter valued at approximately $202,000. 92.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Kathleen A. Cote sold 2,384 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.50, for a total transaction of $382,632.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 37,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,033,837. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 3,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.81, for a total value of $497,673.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,425,905.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ VRSN opened at $152.67 on Friday. Verisign, Inc. has a 1-year low of $105.40 and a 1-year high of $176.76. The firm has a market cap of $18.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.42 and a beta of 0.99.

Verisign (NASDAQ:VRSN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.13. Verisign had a negative return on equity of 38.09% and a net margin of 41.82%. The firm had revenue of $305.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $305.25 million. Analysts anticipate that Verisign, Inc. will post 4.37 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on VRSN shares. BidaskClub downgraded Verisign from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Verisign from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $125.00 to $160.00 in a report on Friday, November 2nd. Robert W. Baird raised Verisign from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $160.00 to $170.00 in a report on Friday, November 2nd. Citigroup increased their price target on Verisign from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Verisign in a report on Saturday, November 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $154.40.

VeriSign, Inc provides domain name registry services and Internet security worldwide. The company offers registry services that operate the authoritative directory of .com, .net, .cc, .tv, .gov, .jobs, .edu, .name, and other domain names. Its registry services allow individuals and organizations to establish their online identities.

