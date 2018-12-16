Summit Global Investments Has $661,000 Stake in National Commerce Corp (NCOM)

Summit Global Investments lifted its position in National Commerce Corp (NASDAQ:NCOM) by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 16,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Summit Global Investments’ holdings in National Commerce were worth $661,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of NCOM. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of National Commerce in the first quarter valued at $235,000. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of National Commerce by 14.5% in the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $440,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of National Commerce in the second quarter valued at $334,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of National Commerce by 21.4% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 24,396 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,130,000 after buying an additional 4,303 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of National Commerce by 35.3% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 13,958 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $646,000 after buying an additional 3,638 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.84% of the company’s stock.

NCOM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BidaskClub lowered National Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, September 1st. ValuEngine lowered National Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered National Commerce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 9th. Raymond James upgraded National Commerce from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, October 25th. Finally, Stephens restated a “hold” rating and issued a $39.00 price objective on shares of National Commerce in a report on Thursday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.75.

Shares of National Commerce stock opened at $36.42 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $753.06 million, a PE ratio of 15.24 and a beta of 1.13. National Commerce Corp has a fifty-two week low of $35.02 and a fifty-two week high of $48.60.

National Commerce (NASDAQ:NCOM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $44.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.05 million. National Commerce had a return on equity of 8.03% and a net margin of 19.31%. Equities analysts anticipate that National Commerce Corp will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

National Commerce Company Profile

National Commerce Corporation operates as the bank holding company for National Bank of Commerce that provides various financial services to businesses, business owners, and professionals. The company offers deposit products, including interest and noninterest-bearing demand deposits, money market accounts, interest-bearing transaction accounts, savings and time deposits, checking accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as negotiable orders of withdrawal accounts.

