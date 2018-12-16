Summit Global Investments Has $706,000 Position in InnerWorkings, Inc. (INWK)

Summit Global Investments increased its holdings in InnerWorkings, Inc. (NASDAQ:INWK) by 19.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 89,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,300 shares during the quarter. Summit Global Investments’ holdings in InnerWorkings were worth $706,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Engine Capital Management LP raised its position in InnerWorkings by 21.3% in the 3rd quarter. Engine Capital Management LP now owns 1,189,079 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,418,000 after purchasing an additional 208,688 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in InnerWorkings by 61.6% in the 3rd quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 30,286 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 11,545 shares during the period. Man Group plc purchased a new position in InnerWorkings in the 3rd quarter worth $959,000. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC raised its position in InnerWorkings by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC now owns 1,516,589 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,011,000 after purchasing an additional 126,947 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in InnerWorkings in the 3rd quarter worth $149,000. Institutional investors own 84.48% of the company’s stock.

Get InnerWorkings alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on INWK shares. Barrington Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of InnerWorkings in a report on Monday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of InnerWorkings from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 24th. TheStreet lowered shares of InnerWorkings from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 28th. BidaskClub lowered shares of InnerWorkings from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 8th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of InnerWorkings from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, September 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. InnerWorkings presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.33.

Shares of InnerWorkings stock opened at $3.73 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $193.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.44, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.57. InnerWorkings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.51 and a 12-month high of $10.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.60.

InnerWorkings (NASDAQ:INWK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The business services provider reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $270.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $294.87 million. InnerWorkings had a positive return on equity of 1.83% and a negative net margin of 4.03%. Research analysts expect that InnerWorkings, Inc. will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Summit Global Investments Has $706,000 Position in InnerWorkings, Inc. (INWK)” was posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece on another publication, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of United States and international copyright & trademark legislation. The legal version of this piece can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/16/summit-global-investments-has-706000-position-in-innerworkings-inc-inwk.html.

InnerWorkings Company Profile

InnerWorkings, Inc engages in creation, production and distribution of marketing and promotional materials signage and displays, retail experiences events and promotions, and product packaging. It operates in two segments: North America and International. The North America segment includes operations in the United States and Canada.

Read More: What is a Tariff?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INWK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for InnerWorkings, Inc. (NASDAQ:INWK).

Receive News & Ratings for InnerWorkings Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InnerWorkings and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.