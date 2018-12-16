Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc (SUPN) Receives $58.43 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:SUPN) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $58.25.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SUPN. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $57.00 price objective on shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 6th. Cowen set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 30th. B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals from $68.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 8th.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,003,001 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $402,951,000 after buying an additional 312,332 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 5,116,478 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $257,614,000 after buying an additional 160,765 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,116,478 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $257,614,000 after buying an additional 160,765 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 151.9% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,371,321 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $119,396,000 after buying an additional 1,430,021 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 52.2% during the 3rd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 993,483 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $50,020,000 after buying an additional 340,677 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SUPN opened at $35.76 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Supernus Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $34.90 and a 52 week high of $61.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.70, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.93.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SUPN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 6th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $102.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $100.75 million. Supernus Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 25.89% and a return on equity of 30.30%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Supernus Pharmaceuticals will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of central nervous system diseases in the United States. It offers Oxtellar XR, an extended-release oxcarbazepine for use in the treatment of epilepsy; and Trokendi XR, an extended-release topiramate, which is used for the treatment of epilepsy.

