SVMK Inc (SVMK) Receives $14.86 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

SVMK Inc (NASDAQ:SVMK) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $14.86.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SVMK. UBS Group began coverage on shares of SVMK in a report on Monday, October 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of SVMK in a report on Monday, October 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine upgraded shares of SVMK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 4th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of SVMK in a report on Monday, October 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of SVMK in a report on Monday, October 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company.

In related news, President Thomas E. Hale sold 18,016 shares of SVMK stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.40, for a total transaction of $223,398.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Lora D. Blum sold 2,685 shares of SVMK stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.39, for a total transaction of $33,267.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 33,104 shares of company stock valued at $410,339 in the last quarter.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC bought a new stake in shares of SVMK in the 3rd quarter valued at about $56,572,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new stake in shares of SVMK in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,369,000. Capital International Investors bought a new stake in shares of SVMK in the 3rd quarter valued at about $13,866,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of SVMK in the 3rd quarter valued at about $12,864,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SVMK in the 3rd quarter valued at about $12,023,000. Institutional investors own 50.28% of the company’s stock.

SVMK stock opened at $12.45 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. SVMK has a 12-month low of $10.05 and a 12-month high of $20.00.

SVMK (NASDAQ:SVMK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $65.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.93 million. SVMK’s revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.13) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that SVMK will post -1.41 EPS for the current year.

About SVMK

SVMK Inc provides survey software products that enable organizations to engage with their customers, employees, and the markets they serve in the United States and internationally. Its cloud-based SaaS platform helps individuals and organizations to design and distribute surveys that generate an average of approximately 20 million answered questions daily across approximately 190 countries and territories.

