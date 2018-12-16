SwftCoin Price Down 6.7% Over Last 7 Days (SWFTC)

SwftCoin (CURRENCY:SWFTC) traded 4.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on December 16th. During the last seven days, SwftCoin has traded down 6.7% against the US dollar. One SwftCoin token can now be bought for about $0.0008 or 0.00000025 BTC on major exchanges including Huobi, OKEx and HitBTC. SwftCoin has a total market capitalization of $3.03 million and $538,278.00 worth of SwftCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

SwftCoin Token Profile

SwftCoin (SWFTC) is a token. Its genesis date was October 25th, 2017. SwftCoin’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,639,990,384 tokens. SwftCoin’s official Twitter account is @SwftCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. SwftCoin’s official website is www.swftcoin.com. The official message board for SwftCoin is forum.bitcoin.com/alternative-cryptocurrencies-altcoins/smartcash-t29835.html.

SwftCoin Token Trading

SwftCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx, Huobi and HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SwftCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SwftCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SwftCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

