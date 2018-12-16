Symantec Co. (SYMC) Shares Bought by MUFG Americas Holdings Corp

MUFG Americas Holdings Corp boosted its position in Symantec Co. (NASDAQ:SYMC) by 38.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,092 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,999 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp’s holdings in Symantec were worth $385,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Symantec by 154.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,064,682 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $187,185,000 after purchasing an additional 5,508,428 shares in the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP increased its stake in Symantec by 84.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 55,261 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,141,000 after purchasing an additional 25,319 shares in the last quarter. Crosslink Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Symantec in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $9,798,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in Symantec by 1,481.4% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,554,886 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,088,000 after purchasing an additional 1,456,561 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Symantec by 141.4% in the 3rd quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC now owns 71,592 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,523,000 after purchasing an additional 41,937 shares in the last quarter. 87.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:SYMC opened at $21.57 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $14.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. Symantec Co. has a one year low of $17.49 and a one year high of $29.73.

Symantec (NASDAQ:SYMC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The technology company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.09. Symantec had a return on equity of 13.99% and a net margin of 25.95%. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Symantec Co. will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 19th were issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 16th. Symantec’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.58%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub raised Symantec from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Symantec in a research note on Friday, November 16th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Symantec from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 2nd. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of Symantec in a research note on Sunday, November 4th. Finally, Wedbush increased their target price on Symantec from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Symantec has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.11.

About Symantec

Symantec Corporation provides cybersecurity products, services, and solutions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Enterprise Security and Consumer Digital Safety. The Enterprise Security segment provides endpoint and information protection products, including endpoint security, advanced threat protection, and information protection solutions and their related support services; and network and Web security products, such as network security, Web security, and cloud security solutions and their related support services.

