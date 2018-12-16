Synchrony Financial (SYF) Shares Sold by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans trimmed its position in shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) by 1.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,996,920 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 32,677 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned approximately 0.28% of Synchrony Financial worth $62,065,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Synchrony Financial in the third quarter valued at $140,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Synchrony Financial in the third quarter valued at $211,000. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Synchrony Financial in the third quarter valued at $219,000. First Interstate Bank lifted its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 110.7% in the third quarter. First Interstate Bank now owns 7,187 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $223,000 after acquiring an additional 3,776 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Equity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Synchrony Financial in the second quarter valued at $243,000. Institutional investors own 84.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Synchrony Financial alerts:

Several analysts have recently issued reports on SYF shares. Stephens downgraded Synchrony Financial from an “equal weight” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, November 2nd. Bank of America downgraded Synchrony Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, September 26th. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research report on Thursday, November 1st. TheStreet downgraded Synchrony Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, November 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Synchrony Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.80.

NYSE SYF opened at $24.10 on Friday. Synchrony Financial has a twelve month low of $23.81 and a twelve month high of $40.59. The stock has a market cap of $17.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.11. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 17.90% and a net margin of 13.70%. The firm had revenue of $4.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.70 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Synchrony Financial will post 3.54 EPS for the current year.

WARNING: This report was first reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this report on another website, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of US and international copyright and trademark legislation. The correct version of this report can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/16/synchrony-financial-syf-shares-sold-by-thrivent-financial-for-lutherans.html.

Synchrony Financial Profile

Synchrony Financial operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. The company offers private label credit cards, dual cards, general purpose co-branded credit cards, and small and medium-sized business credit products; and promotional financing for consumer purchases, such as private label credit cards and installment loans.

Recommended Story: What type of investment options does a Roth IRA provide?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF).

Receive News & Ratings for Synchrony Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synchrony Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.