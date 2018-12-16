Synthorx Inc (THOR) CFO Buys $6,000,005.00 in Stock

Synthorx Inc (NASDAQ:THOR) CFO Tighe Reardon acquired 545,455 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.00 per share, with a total value of $6,000,005.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Synthorx stock opened at $14.90 on Friday. Synthorx Inc has a 52 week low of $12.41 and a 52 week high of $16.72.

