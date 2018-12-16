Target Coin Trading 8.8% Lower This Week (TGT)

Target Coin (CURRENCY:TGT) traded flat against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on December 16th. Target Coin has a market cap of $486,135.00 and $0.00 worth of Target Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Target Coin has traded 8.8% lower against the dollar. One Target Coin token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000016 BTC on popular exchanges including CoinExchange and HitBTC.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00008880 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00030796 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0976 or 0.00002982 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 16.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $76.98 or 0.02353631 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000402 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.67 or 0.00142609 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.87 or 0.00179269 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00031193 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00031368 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000104 BTC.

About Target Coin

Target Coin’s total supply is 2,000,100,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 952,429,892 tokens. Target Coin’s official Twitter account is @TargetCoin. Target Coin’s official website is www.tgtcoins.com.

Target Coin Token Trading

Target Coin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC and CoinExchange. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Target Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Target Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Target Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

