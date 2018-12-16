TBC Bank Group (TBCG) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $1,368.00

TBC Bank Group PLC (LON:TBCG) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 1,368 ($17.88) and last traded at GBX 1,406 ($18.37), with a volume of 25360 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,420 ($18.55).

Separately, Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating on shares of TBC Bank Group in a research report on Thursday, November 15th.

About TBC Bank Group (LON:TBCG)

TBC Bank Group PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides banking, leasing, brokerage, and card processing services to corporate and individual customers in Georgia. The company operates through Retail; Corporate; and Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises segments. It offers various current/settlement accounts, and term deposits; mortgage, consumer, retail, and corporate loans, as well as loans for micro, small, and medium enterprises; credit cards, credit lines, letters of credit, and guarantees; and money transfer and currency exchange services.

