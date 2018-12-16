Tech Data Corp (TECD) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $10.68 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect Tech Data Corp (NASDAQ:TECD) to announce sales of $10.68 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Tech Data’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $10.67 billion and the highest is $10.70 billion. Tech Data posted sales of $11.09 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, March 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tech Data will report full year sales of $37.14 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $36.49 billion to $37.48 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $37.97 billion, with estimates ranging from $37.49 billion to $38.23 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Tech Data.

Tech Data (NASDAQ:TECD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 29th. The company reported $3.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.85. The firm had revenue of $9.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.92 billion. Tech Data had a return on equity of 13.92% and a net margin of 0.59%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.00 EPS.

Several research firms have commented on TECD. TheStreet upgraded Tech Data from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Tech Data to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 30th. ValuEngine upgraded Tech Data from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 30th. BidaskClub upgraded Tech Data from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on shares of Tech Data in a research note on Friday, November 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $99.86.

NASDAQ TECD traded down $1.06 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $83.60. The stock had a trading volume of 341,779 shares, compared to its average volume of 697,727. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.18, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.24. Tech Data has a 12 month low of $66.93 and a 12 month high of $108.62.

Tech Data announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Tuesday, October 2nd that authorizes the company to buyback $200.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 7.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, Director Charles E. Adair sold 2,715 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.72, for a total transaction of $246,304.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP John A. Tonnison sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.04, for a total value of $435,200.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 30,423 shares in the company, valued at $2,648,017.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its holdings in shares of Tech Data by 192.5% during the 3rd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 1,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 1,301 shares during the last quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Tech Data during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $221,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tech Data during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $230,000. Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tech Data during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $363,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Tech Data by 2,041.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after acquiring an additional 4,327 shares during the last quarter. 97.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tech Data Corporation engages in the wholesale distribution of technology products. It offers endpoint portfolio solutions, including PC systems, mobile phones and accessories, printers, peripherals, supplies, endpoint technology software, and consumer electronics; and advanced portfolio solutions, such as storage, networking, servers, advanced technology software, and converged and hyper-converged infrastructure, as well as specialized solutions.

