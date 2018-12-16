Telefonica (TEF) Upgraded by ValuEngine to “Sell”

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Telefonica (NYSE:TEF) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Thursday morning.

TEF has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Telefonica from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Telefonica from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $11.00.

TEF stock opened at $8.76 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $46.00 billion, a PE ratio of 10.43 and a beta of 0.79. Telefonica has a 12 month low of $7.70 and a 12 month high of $10.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88.

Telefonica (NYSE:TEF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $13.60 billion for the quarter. Telefonica had a net margin of 7.25% and a return on equity of 16.65%. Equities analysts anticipate that Telefonica will post 0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 19th will be given a dividend of $0.194 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 18th. This represents a yield of 5.22%. This is a positive change from Telefonica’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.17. Telefonica’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.86%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its position in Telefonica by 1.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 162,005 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,273,000 after acquiring an additional 2,385 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Telefonica during the third quarter worth approximately $88,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Telefonica by 26.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,168,613 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $56,346,000 after acquiring an additional 1,521,446 shares during the last quarter. PVG Asset Management Corp boosted its position in Telefonica by 41.0% during the third quarter. PVG Asset Management Corp now owns 312,602 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,457,000 after acquiring an additional 90,958 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Telefonica by 3.5% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 464,718 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,653,000 after acquiring an additional 15,676 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Telefonica Company Profile

Telefónica, SA provides mobile and fixed communication services primarily in the European Union and Latin America. The company's mobile and related services and products comprise mobile voice, value added, mobile data and Internet, wholesale, corporate, roaming, fixed wireless, and trunking and paging services.

