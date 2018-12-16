Tellurian Inc (TELL) Director Don A. Turkleson Buys 83,897 Shares

Tellurian Inc (NASDAQ:TELL) Director Don A. Turkleson bought 83,897 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.75 per share, with a total value of $566,304.75. Following the purchase, the director now owns 126,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $851,316.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ TELL opened at $6.88 on Friday. Tellurian Inc has a twelve month low of $6.32 and a twelve month high of $12.45. The company has a quick ratio of 4.61, a current ratio of 4.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a PE ratio of -8.39 and a beta of 1.78.

Tellurian (NASDAQ:TELL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 7th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.01). Tellurian had a negative net margin of 930.79% and a negative return on equity of 45.00%. The firm had revenue of $0.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.83 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Tellurian Inc will post -0.58 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tellurian by 4.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,433,168 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $75,645,000 after buying an additional 346,785 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc grew its stake in shares of Tellurian by 4.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 8,433,168 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $75,645,000 after buying an additional 346,785 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tellurian by 14.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,871,459 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $52,666,000 after buying an additional 730,061 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Tellurian by 75.4% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,005,013 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $8,362,000 after buying an additional 431,875 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Tellurian in the second quarter valued at $8,326,000. 19.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Tellurian from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.25 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 30th. BidaskClub raised Tellurian from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 22nd. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Tellurian from $15.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 14th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Tellurian in a research note on Tuesday, November 13th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on Tellurian in a research note on Monday, October 8th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.95.

Tellurian Inc plans to develop, own, and operate a natural gas business and to deliver natural gas to customers worldwide. The company is developing a portfolio of natural gas production, liquefied natural gas (LNG) trading, and infrastructure that includes an approximately 27.6 million tons per annum LNG export facility and an associated pipeline.

