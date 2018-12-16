Telsey Advisory Group Lowers Oxford Industries (OXM) Price Target to $76.00

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) had its target price trimmed by Telsey Advisory Group from $93.00 to $76.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the textile maker’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Oxford Industries from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, November 30th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Oxford Industries from $90.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Oxford Industries from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, September 18th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Oxford Industries from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, September 13th. Finally, SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on shares of Oxford Industries to $97.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, September 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Oxford Industries presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $91.43.

Shares of NYSE OXM opened at $69.57 on Thursday. Oxford Industries has a 1-year low of $63.50 and a 1-year high of $97.19. The stock has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of 16.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.12. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 12th. The textile maker reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.03). Oxford Industries had a net margin of 6.69% and a return on equity of 15.56%. The company had revenue of $233.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $242.45 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.17 EPS. Oxford Industries’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Oxford Industries will post 4.3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 18th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 17th. Oxford Industries’s payout ratio is presently 37.16%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Oxford Industries by 15.9% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,954 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $328,000 after acquiring an additional 543 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Oxford Industries by 2.1% during the third quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 32,105 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,896,000 after acquiring an additional 657 shares in the last quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Oxford Industries by 33.9% during the third quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 2,765 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its position in shares of Oxford Industries by 1.4% during the third quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 53,595 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $4,834,000 after acquiring an additional 731 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Oxford Industries by 167.2% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,189 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 744 shares in the last quarter. 88.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Oxford Industries, Inc, an apparel company, designs, sources, markets, and distributes products of company owned and licensed brands, and private labels apparel products worldwide. The company offers men's and women's sportswear and related products under the Tommy Bahama brand; women's and girl's dresses and sportswear, scarves, bags, jewelry, and belts, as well as footwear and children's apparel under the Lilly Pulitzer brand; and men's shirts, pants, shorts, outerwear, ties, swimwear, footwear, and accessories, as well as women's products under the Southern Tide brand.

