Ten Lifestyle Group (TENG) Given “Buy” Rating at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Ten Lifestyle Group (LON:TENG) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday.

Shares of LON TENG opened at GBX 36.50 ($0.48) on Thursday.

In related news, insider Alex Cheatle purchased 65,676 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 30 ($0.39) per share, for a total transaction of £19,702.80 ($25,745.20). Also, insider Sarah Hornbuckle purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 73 ($0.95) per share, for a total transaction of £7,300 ($9,538.74). In the last quarter, insiders acquired 105,676 shares of company stock worth $3,540,280.

Ten Lifestyle Group Company Profile

Ten Lifestyle Group plc provides concierge services to high-net-worth members worldwide. The company assists its members to discover, organize, and book travel, dining, and live entertainment through technology-enabled lifestyle and travel platform. Its corporate clients include private banks, retail banks, premium payment cards providers, and luxury brands.

