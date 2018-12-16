Tenaris (TS) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $22.47

Tenaris SA (NYSE:TS) shares reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The stock traded as low as $22.47 and last traded at $22.43, with a volume of 66181 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $23.02.

Several research firms have weighed in on TS. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tenaris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 3rd. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Tenaris in a report on Wednesday, October 10th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Tenaris from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 25th. ValuEngine cut shares of Tenaris from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Tenaris in a report on Monday, September 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.58.

The firm has a market capitalization of $13.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 0.68.

Tenaris (NYSE:TS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion. Tenaris had a net margin of 11.35% and a return on equity of 6.94%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.18 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Tenaris SA will post 1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 20th were paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 19th. Tenaris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.53%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Tenaris by 7.6% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 26,327 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $882,000 after acquiring an additional 1,861 shares during the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. boosted its position in Tenaris by 17.3% in the third quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. now owns 15,637 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $524,000 after buying an additional 2,306 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in Tenaris by 50.2% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 7,208 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 2,408 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC boosted its position in Tenaris by 1.0% in the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 248,246 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,321,000 after buying an additional 2,455 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HAP Trading LLC boosted its position in Tenaris by 28.5% in the third quarter. HAP Trading LLC now owns 14,665 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $492,000 after buying an additional 3,252 shares in the last quarter. 13.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tenaris Company Profile (NYSE:TS)

Tenaris SA produces and sells seamless and welded steel tubular products and related services for the oil and gas industry, and other industrial applications. The company offers products for oil and gas drilling operations, such as casing and tubing products, premium connections, drill pipes, coiled tubing, hot-rolled and cold-drawn seamless tubes, tubular and non-tubular accessories, and devices.

