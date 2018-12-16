TenX (PAY) Price Reaches $0.48 on Top Exchanges

TenX (CURRENCY:PAY) traded 30.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on December 16th. TenX has a total market cap of $55.36 million and $1.59 million worth of TenX was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, TenX has traded up 94.6% against the US dollar. One TenX token can currently be purchased for about $0.48 or 0.00014659 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including BigONE, Bittrex, BitBay and IDEX.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00008895 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0995 or 0.00003012 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00030407 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $76.22 or 0.02308301 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000401 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.69 or 0.00141987 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.93 or 0.00179474 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00030842 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00030581 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000105 BTC.

TenX Profile

TenX was first traded on June 6th, 2016. TenX’s total supply is 205,218,256 tokens and its circulating supply is 114,347,861 tokens. The Reddit community for TenX is /r/TenX. TenX’s official Twitter account is @tenxwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here. TenX’s official website is www.tenx.tech. TenX’s official message board is blog.tenx.tech.

TenX Token Trading

TenX can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: COSS, Cobinhood, Upbit, Huobi, IDEX, Gate.io, Bithumb, Kucoin, LATOKEN, Coinrail, Livecoin, Bittrex, HitBTC, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Cryptopia, BitBay, Bit-Z, Vebitcoin, BigONE, Neraex, Kyber Network, OKEx and Liqui. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TenX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TenX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TenX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

