Ternium (TX) Research Coverage Started at Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Ternium (NYSE:TX) in a research report released on Thursday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on TX. Banco Santander lowered Ternium to a hold rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday. Santander lowered Ternium from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ternium from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, October 23rd. Bank of America restated an underperform rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of Ternium in a report on Thursday, August 16th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Ternium from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, October 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $39.25.

TX opened at $28.33 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $5.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.28, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 0.89. Ternium has a 1 year low of $25.52 and a 1 year high of $42.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Ternium (NYSE:TX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 30th. The basic materials company reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.89. The firm had revenue of $2.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.04 billion. Ternium had a return on equity of 21.81% and a net margin of 11.58%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.99 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Ternium will post 6.89 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Ternium during the third quarter valued at about $781,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Ternium in the third quarter worth about $5,849,000. Nordea Investment Management AB bought a new position in shares of Ternium in the third quarter worth about $242,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Ternium by 48.1% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 212,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,437,000 after purchasing an additional 69,000 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of Ternium by 24.3% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 480,825 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $14,563,000 after purchasing an additional 93,953 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 18.57% of the company’s stock.

Ternium Company Profile

Ternium SA, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and processes various steel products in Mexico, Argentina, Paraguay, Chile, Bolivia, Uruguay, Brazil, the United States, Colombia, Guatemala, Costa Rica, Honduras, El Salvador, and Nicaragua. It operates in two segments, Steel and Mining. The Steel segment offers steel products, including slabs, billets and round bars, hot-rolled coils and sheets, bars and stirrups, wire rods, cold-rolled coils and sheets, tin plates, hot dipped galvanized and electrogalvanized sheets and pre-painted sheets, steel pipes and tubular products, beams, and roll formed products, as well as other products, such as pig iron.

