Tesla’s (TSLA) Outperform Rating Reiterated at Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird reissued their outperform rating on shares of Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a $465.00 price objective on the electric vehicle producer’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $411.00. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

TSLA has been the subject of several other research reports. Nomura restated a neutral rating and issued a $450.00 price target (up previously from $400.00) on shares of Tesla in a report on Tuesday, September 11th. Morgan Stanley set a $291.00 price target on shares of Tesla and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, August 27th. JMP Securities restated a buy rating and issued a $412.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday, October 25th. Evercore ISI set a $299.00 price target on shares of Tesla and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Thursday, October 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of Tesla from $316.00 to $323.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Thursday, October 25th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $325.95.

NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $365.71 on Thursday. Tesla has a one year low of $244.59 and a one year high of $387.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.81.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.77) by $4.67. Tesla had a negative net margin of 10.22% and a negative return on equity of 34.27%. The business had revenue of $6.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.67 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tesla will post -5.21 EPS for the current year.

In other Tesla news, insider Jerome M. Guillen sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.28, for a total transaction of $360,280.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,097,687.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Elon Musk bought 29,844 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $334.98 per share, for a total transaction of $9,997,143.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 26,375 shares of company stock worth $9,029,040. 22.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,147 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,902,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla in the 2nd quarter valued at $385,000. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla in the 2nd quarter valued at $221,000. HL Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 18.5% in the 2nd quarter. HL Financial Services LLC now owns 1,828 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $627,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 37.2% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 12,626 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $4,329,000 after acquiring an additional 3,422 shares during the last quarter. 59.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles.

