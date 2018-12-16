Texas Capital Bancshares (TCBI) Now Covered by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) in a note issued to investors on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating on the bank’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on TCBI. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 19th. TheStreet cut shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 20th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $105.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 18th. UBS Group raised shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $76.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Compass Point raised shares of Texas Capital Bancshares to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $103.00 to $84.00 in a report on Thursday, November 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.24.

NASDAQ:TCBI opened at $51.72 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The company has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.82. Texas Capital Bancshares has a 12 month low of $51.52 and a 12 month high of $103.05.

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 17th. The bank reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by ($0.07). Texas Capital Bancshares had a return on equity of 13.36% and a net margin of 23.10%. The company had revenue of $257.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $257.14 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.12 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Texas Capital Bancshares will post 6.01 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Vince A. Ackerson purchased 2,000 shares of Texas Capital Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $67.00 per share, for a total transaction of $134,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 28,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,908,495. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO C Keith Cargill purchased 3,000 shares of Texas Capital Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $67.59 per share, with a total value of $202,770.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 90,880 shares in the company, valued at $6,142,579.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.48% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Texas Capital Bancshares in the second quarter worth $119,000. FMR LLC purchased a new position in Texas Capital Bancshares in the third quarter worth $129,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Texas Capital Bancshares by 196.5% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,013 shares of the bank’s stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 1,334 shares in the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in Texas Capital Bancshares in the third quarter worth $172,000. Finally, GFS Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Texas Capital Bancshares in the third quarter worth $215,000.

Texas Capital Bancshares Company Profile

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Texas Capital Bank, National Association that provides various banking products and services for commercial businesses, and professionals and entrepreneurs. It offers business deposit products and services, including commercial checking accounts, lockbox accounts, and cash concentration accounts, as well as other treasury management services, including information services, wire transfer initiation, ACH initiation, account transfer, and service integration; and consumer deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

