The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Has $63.59 Million Stake in BOK Financial Co. (BOKF)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF) by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 653,637 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 89,424 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in BOK Financial were worth $63,586,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new stake in shares of BOK Financial during the second quarter worth approximately $104,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of BOK Financial during the second quarter worth approximately $120,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of BOK Financial during the second quarter worth approximately $133,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BOK Financial during the third quarter worth approximately $146,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BOK Financial during the third quarter worth approximately $201,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.27% of the company’s stock.

In other BOK Financial news, Director John W. Coffey acquired 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $81.74 per share, for a total transaction of $245,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $263,611.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Joseph A. Gottron II acquired 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $86.07 per share, with a total value of $34,428.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $564,274.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 60.50% of the company’s stock.

BOKF has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on BOK Financial from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 11th. BidaskClub upgraded BOK Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 21st. Raymond James cut their price target on BOK Financial from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $100.00 price target on BOK Financial and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut BOK Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $104.71.

NASDAQ:BOKF opened at $77.77 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.93. BOK Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $77.24 and a 1 year high of $107.00.

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 24th. The bank reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $408.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $403.09 million. BOK Financial had a return on equity of 11.84% and a net margin of 23.20%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.31 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that BOK Financial Co. will post 6.9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 12th were given a $0.50 dividend. This is a boost from BOK Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 8th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.57%. BOK Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.81%.

BOK Financial Corporation operates as the financial holding company for BOKF, NA that provides various financial products and services in Oklahoma, Texas, New Mexico, Northwest Arkansas, Colorado, Arizona, and Kansas/Missouri. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, and Wealth Management.

