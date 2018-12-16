The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Reduces Stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF (EWJ)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lessened its position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ) by 68.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,127,516 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,470,578 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned approximately 0.37% of iShares MSCI Japan ETF worth $67,911,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of EWJ. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 9.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,393,650 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,123,086,000 after purchasing an additional 1,671,802 shares during the period. 3EDGE Asset Management LP purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF during the third quarter valued at $63,583,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 104.8% during the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,426,082 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $82,584,000 after buying an additional 729,736 shares in the last quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 6,824.7% during the third quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. now owns 716,011 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $43,125,000 after buying an additional 705,671 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF during the third quarter valued at $42,161,000.

Shares of EWJ stock opened at $52.96 on Friday. iShares MSCI Japan ETF has a 1-year low of $52.47 and a 1-year high of $64.71.

About iShares MSCI Japan ETF

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (the fund), formerly Ishares Msci Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Japanese market, as measured by the MSCI Japan Index (the Index).

