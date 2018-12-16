The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Sells 159,601 Shares of CIGNA Co. (CI)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lessened its holdings in shares of CIGNA Co. (NYSE:CI) by 35.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 292,256 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 159,601 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in CIGNA were worth $60,861,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cognios Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of CIGNA by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cognios Capital LLC now owns 14,302 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $2,430,000 after acquiring an additional 1,741 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CIGNA by 46.8% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 85,045 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $14,453,000 after acquiring an additional 27,105 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CIGNA by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 4,343 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $738,000 after acquiring an additional 539 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new stake in shares of CIGNA in the 2nd quarter worth about $929,000. Finally, Greenleaf Trust acquired a new stake in shares of CIGNA in the 2nd quarter worth about $264,000. 93.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Michael W. Triplett sold 2,825 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.25, for a total transaction of $605,256.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,114,361.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jason D. Sadler sold 21,189 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.99, for a total transaction of $4,513,045.11. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 41,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,938,338.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

CI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on shares of CIGNA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 27th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of CIGNA from $243.00 to $249.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 2nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of CIGNA from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of CIGNA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CIGNA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $239.79.

NYSE:CI opened at $205.37 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.63, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.54. CIGNA Co. has a 52 week low of $163.02 and a 52 week high of $227.13.

CIGNA (NYSE:CI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The health services provider reported $3.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.45 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $11.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.19 billion. CIGNA had a net margin of 6.15% and a return on equity of 23.31%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.83 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that CIGNA Co. will post 14.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Cigna Corporation, a health services organization, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Global Health Care, Global Supplemental Benefits, Group Disability and Life, and Other Operations segments. The Global Health Care segment offers medical, dental, behavioral health, vision, and prescription drug benefit plans, as well as health advocacy programs, and other products and services to insured and self-insured customers.

