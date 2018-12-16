The Ultimate Software Group (ULTI) Lifted to Outperform at Evercore ISI

Evercore ISI upgraded shares of The Ultimate Software Group (NASDAQ:ULTI) from an in-line rating to an outperform rating in a report issued on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have $310.00 price target on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on ULTI. BidaskClub lowered shares of The Ultimate Software Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 7th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of The Ultimate Software Group from $258.00 to $266.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 26th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of The Ultimate Software Group to $330.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 31st. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of The Ultimate Software Group to $370.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, September 17th. Finally, Guggenheim began coverage on shares of The Ultimate Software Group in a research note on Monday, August 20th. They issued a neutral rating and a $300.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The Ultimate Software Group has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $297.33.

Get The Ultimate Software Group alerts:

NASDAQ:ULTI opened at $250.69 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market capitalization of $8.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 309.49, a P/E/G ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 1.19. The Ultimate Software Group has a 12 month low of $207.02 and a 12 month high of $332.43.

The Ultimate Software Group (NASDAQ:ULTI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The technology company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $287.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $287.22 million. The Ultimate Software Group had a net margin of 4.57% and a return on equity of 8.17%. The Ultimate Software Group’s revenue was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.05 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Ultimate Software Group will post 2.11 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Gregory Swick sold 4,252 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.00, for a total transaction of $1,092,764.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 25,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,543,220. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director James A. Fitzpatrick, Jr. sold 494 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.20, for a total transaction of $131,996.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,663,716.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ULTI. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of The Ultimate Software Group by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,875,957 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $997,322,000 after purchasing an additional 241,385 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in The Ultimate Software Group by 7.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,785,246 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $897,379,000 after acquiring an additional 186,650 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in The Ultimate Software Group by 833.6% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 184,772 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,544,000 after acquiring an additional 164,980 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its position in The Ultimate Software Group by 32,899.0% in the third quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 136,286 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $423,000 after acquiring an additional 135,873 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc grew its position in The Ultimate Software Group by 4.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 2,666,371 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $859,078,000 after acquiring an additional 112,463 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.01% of the company’s stock.

About The Ultimate Software Group

The Ultimate Software Group, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions primarily to enterprise companies in the United States and Canada. The company's UltiPro software solution delivers the functionality businesses to manage the employee life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

Read More: Stop Order Uses For Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for The Ultimate Software Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Ultimate Software Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.