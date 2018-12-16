Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (TMO) Position Reduced by BRYN MAWR TRUST Co

BRYN MAWR TRUST Co decreased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 117,316 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 497 shares during the quarter. Thermo Fisher Scientific makes up about 1.5% of BRYN MAWR TRUST Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $28,634,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TMO. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 6.2% during the third quarter. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 3,780 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $923,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 19.4% during the second quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC now owns 1,518 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $315,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Middleton & Co Inc MA raised its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.3% during the third quarter. Middleton & Co Inc MA now owns 11,123 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,715,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.7% during the third quarter. Private Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 38,990 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $9,517,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.4% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 58,894 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $14,372,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. 86.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:TMO opened at $234.19 on Friday. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 1 year low of $189.09 and a 1 year high of $253.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $97.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.09.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The medical research company reported $2.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.07. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 16.49% and a net margin of 10.75%. The firm had revenue of $5.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 11.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 17th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 14th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.29%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is 7.17%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Friday, September 7th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the medical research company to repurchase up to 2.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $269.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 28th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $256.00 to $264.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $254.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 25th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 10th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $263.55.

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, CFO Stephen Williamson sold 9,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.45, for a total value of $2,293,775.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 44,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,653,739.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Tyler Jacks sold 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.98, for a total value of $277,178.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,481,390.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 158,127 shares of company stock valued at $39,038,285. Insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical instruments, equipment, reagents and consumables, software, and services for research, manufacturing, analysis, discovery, and diagnostics under the Thermo Scientific, Applied Biosystems, Invitrogen, Fisher Scientific, and Unity Lab Services brands worldwide.

