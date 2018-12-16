Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Has $57.71 Million Holdings in Marathon Petroleum Corp (MPC)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE:MPC) by 3,621.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 721,672 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 702,278 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned approximately 0.10% of Marathon Petroleum worth $57,712,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Virginia National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the third quarter worth about $268,000. Putnam Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 6.0% in the third quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 187,432 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $14,989,000 after purchasing an additional 10,616 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 73.3% in the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 19,007 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,520,000 after purchasing an additional 8,040 shares during the period. Sfmg LLC increased its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 87.0% in the third quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 5,616 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 2,612 shares during the period. Finally, Castleark Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 12.0% in the third quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 51,750 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,138,000 after purchasing an additional 5,545 shares during the period. 83.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Marathon Petroleum alerts:

In other news, Director Steven A. Davis purchased 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $62.20 per share, for a total transaction of $155,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 16,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,023,936.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MPC opened at $59.87 on Friday. Marathon Petroleum Corp has a 12-month low of $59.55 and a 12-month high of $88.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.65. The stock has a market cap of $41.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.74, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.43.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.02. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 12.28% and a net margin of 4.48%. The firm had revenue of $23.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.77 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Marathon Petroleum Corp will post 5.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 21st were paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 20th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.07%. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is 48.42%.

MPC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Marathon Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 11th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 16th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Marathon Petroleum in a research note on Tuesday, October 2nd. They issued a “conviction-buy” rating on the stock. Tudor Pickering upgraded Marathon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 11th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on Marathon Petroleum in a research note on Wednesday, October 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $125.00 price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.93.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This report was first posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this report on another domain, it was stolen and republished in violation of international copyright law. The original version of this report can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/16/thrivent-financial-for-lutherans-has-57-71-million-holdings-in-marathon-petroleum-corp-mpc.html.

Marathon Petroleum Company Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent petroleum product refiners, marketers and transporters in the United States. The company operates through the following segments: Refining & Marketing, Speedway and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States, purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals and trucks that the company owns or operates.

Read More: Using the New Google Finance Tool



Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.